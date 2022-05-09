Roman Reigns Reportedly Got A New WWE Deal Recently

As previously reported, Roman Reigns teased a ‘new phase’ in his career at a live event and suggested he didn’t know he’d be back to Trenton, the host city. This led to speculation about his future with WWE.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Reigns recently got a new deal with WWE that will include “far less dates.” It’s unknown how many house shows he will be doing, but it will be significantly fewer than in the past.

Reigns had already been working fewer matches on television and only worked two dates on the company’s recent UK tour.