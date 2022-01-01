Roman Reigns Has COVID-19, Pulled From Tonight’s Day 1 PPV

In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns announced that he has COVID-19 and will not be performing at tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV. He had been scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title.

He wrote: “I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.”