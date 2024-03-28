– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed the upcoming Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso match at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: “I’m rooting for Big Jim. He’s my only family. Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How do you walk away from the promised land? It’s disrespectful. He’ll tell you, his life hasn’t been the same since. If you can’t play your role and fill the shoes you’ve been provided, we have to excommunicate you. Sink or swim. He’s doing okay, but it only takes [finger snaps], we send the word.”

On the implication he would put a hit on Jey Uso: “I would never kill my cousin, but I would put his career on hold if we want to. We got the juice. Who saw it first in him? Who was the first one and took a chance on Jey? I did. I put the equity in him. I’m the one that took from my account and deposited into his account. That’s what 2020 was all about. Building the Bloodline, but also putting equity into my family, the people that I love.”

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso goes down at WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.