Roman Reigns Passes Another Milestone As Universal Champion
June 24, 2023
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone in his run as the Universal Champion, as he has held the belt for 1,028 days. This puts him ahead of the 1,027-day run of Pedro Morales as WWE Champion. The Tribal Chief is now officially in the top-five longest championship reigns ever in WWE, behind Hulk Hogan (1,474), Bob Backlund (2,135) and Bruno Sammartino’s two reigns (1,237 & 2,803).
Roman is also the WWE Champion and has held it for 447 days.