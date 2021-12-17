Roman Reigns’ Return, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As previously noted, Roman Reigns is set to make his return on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and the company has announced an updated lineup for the show. In addition to Reigns’ return, WWE is promoting the fallout from Brock Lesnar disrupting The Bloodline, and a one-on-one match between Cesaro and Ridge Holland.

Here’s the release from WWE on the SmackDown lineup:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this Friday

The Samoan sabbatical is over this Friday.

After taking a week away on a night that saw Brock Lesnar wreak more havoc on the blue brand by attacking Sami Zayn yet again and hunting down WWE Official Adam Pearce to tell him a rather threatening story, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to Friday Night SmackDown.

What will The Head of the Table have in store? How will he respond to The Beast’s latest actions on the road to their championship showdown at WWE Day 1?

What will happen after Brock Lesnar disrupted The Bloodline?

The Universal Title picture wasn’t the only thing that Brock Lesnar affected last week in the absence of Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline was also noticeably disrupted. For a moment, it seemed as if Special Council Paul Heyman actually began advocating for his one-time client Lesnar, even going so far as to say that The Conqueror may be the “future” Universal Champion.

The unsettling presence of The Beast also played a part in SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming up short in the Triple Threat Match against The New Day and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to determine the best tandem in WWE.