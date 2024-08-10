Roman Reigns Returns On WWE Smackdown, Takes Out Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

Roman Reigns made his WWE Smackdown return on this week’s show and immediately took it to The Bloodline. Friday’s show saw Solo Sikoa hit the ring in the main event segment and call Reigns down to the ring, claiming he was Tribal Chief now and Reigns needed to take it from him.

That brought Reigns out and he came down, wiping out Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa. Solo and Reigns began to brawl and Reigns laid out Solo with the Superman Punch, but Loa pulled him out of the ring. Loa and Tonga attacked Reigns as Solo escaped, leading to Reigns destroying the two Bloodline members.

Jacob Fatu was not present for the segment, as Corey Graves said he was out of action due to injury after his dive into the announcer’s table at SummerSlam.