WWE News: Ronda Rousey Rumored For Voice Role in Mortal Kombat 11, Stock Up

– According to a new rumor, Ronda Rousey will have a major voice role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. According to The Nerd Mag, Rousey is rumored to be at the livestream presentation for the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal presentation next Thursday where she will be introduced as the voice for Sonya Blade.

Sonya was voiced by Tricia Helfer in Mortal Kombat X, Dana Lyn Baron in MK 9, Baron and S.G. Willie in Mortal Kombat VS DC Universe, and Christine Rios in 2006’s Mortal Kombat Armageddon. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to be released on April 23rd for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

– WWE’s stock closed at $78.99 on Friday, up $0.16 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.02% on Friday.