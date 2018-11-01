Various News: Ronda Rousey Tops The PWI Women’s 100 List, WWE Free Match, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

PWI announced their top 100 women’s list for 2018, and former UFC champion and current WWE champion Ronda Rousey topped the list. The top 10 was dominated by WWE stars, and ranks wrestlers from October 2017 through October 2018, looking at criteria like titles won, quality of opposition, wins & losses, overall activity and the push received by the promotion or promotions they work…

Congratulations to @RondaRousey, @OfficialPWI's selection for No. 1 in the "Women's 100"! — PWI (@OfficialPWI) November 1, 2018

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Alexa Bliss

3. Charlotte Flair

4. Io Shirai

5. Asuka

6. Shayna Baszler

7. Carmella

8. Nia Jax

9. Mayu Iwatani

10. Kairi Sane

Other notable names in the top 20 include…

11. Becky Lynch

14. Sasha Banks

15. Tessa Blanchard

17. Bayley

19. Toni Storm

