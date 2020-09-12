wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Trains in the Ring With Teal Piper (Pics)
Ronda Rousey is getting back in the ring, training in new pics with Teal Piper. Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, posted photos to her Instagram account noting that she trained with Rousey at JLFX Studios in Burbank, California.
Rousey hasn’t been in a WWE ring on television since she lost in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Piper, meanwhile, noted that she has been out for six months after undergoing an ACL/meniscus reconstruction. You can see the photos below.
Rousey has said that she’s open to a return to WWE but said it would have to be part-time, saying in April:
“If I ever do come back, it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again. I think for stints, chunks of time, I’m very much an obsessive person where I like to obsess over something for a certain time and then take some time to obsess about something else, but no, I’m never going to be full-time again, over 200 days a year, on the road. I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it’s just not the lifestyle for me.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit