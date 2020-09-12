Ronda Rousey Trains in the Ring With Teal Piper (Pics)

Ronda Rousey is getting back in the ring, training in new pics with Teal Piper. Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, posted photos to her Instagram account noting that she trained with Rousey at JLFX Studios in Burbank, California.

Rousey hasn’t been in a WWE ring on television since she lost in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Piper, meanwhile, noted that she has been out for six months after undergoing an ACL/meniscus reconstruction. You can see the photos below.

Rousey has said that she’s open to a return to WWE but said it would have to be part-time, saying in April: