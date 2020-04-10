Ronda Rousey Says WWE Fans Are Ungrateful & Unappreciative, Discusses If She’d Ever Return

On the latest edition of Wild Ride with Steve-O, Ronda Rousey discussed why she left WWE, revealing that she found WWE fans to be ungrateful and unappreciative, and said if she ever did return to WWE, it would not be on a full-time schedule. Highlights are below.

On how she loved WWE but was away from home too much: “I love the WWE, I had such a great time, I love all the girls in the locker room, hell yeah, running out there, having fake fights for fun is just the best thing, I love choreography, I love acting, I love theater, it’s live theater, some of the last forms of live theater, and it’s so fun, but I was doing basically part-time, and I was away from home over 200 days out of the year, and when I did get home, basically, I was so sleep deprived because you just don’t have time to lay down.”

On how the WWE fans were ungrateful and didn’t appreciate her: “We didn’t need the money, so it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and my energy on my family but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me, and the thing is, I love performing and I love the girls and I love being out there, but at the end of the day, I was just like, fuck these fans, dude, my family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision. At the end of the day, it was like, ‘Hey girls, love what you’re doing, I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can, fly little birds, fly, I’m going fucking home.’ And that was basically it.”

On if she would ever return to WWE: “If I ever do come back, it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again. I think for stints, chunks of time, I’m very much an obsessive person where I like to obsess over something for a certain time and then take some time to obsess about something else, but no, I’m never going to be full-time again, over 200 days a year, on the road. I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it’s just not the lifestyle for me.”

