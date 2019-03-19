wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Says That Travis Browne is Banned From Raw
– In a new Instagram post discussing the events of last night’s Raw, Ronda Rousey has revealed that Travis Browne is now banned from appearing on the show. You can see the post below, which is similar to the post she made on Twitter earlier in the day and references the segment last night where Rousey and Browne got physical with security after Rousey’s match with Dana Brooke.
Rousey notes, “You’re all lucky my husband [Browne] was there to stop me when I was just getting started. Now that he’s been banned from #Raw, your luck has run out.”

@wwe can fire me whenever they want. I’ll gladly go home and live happily ever after with the love of my life @travisbrownemma. They can’t control me with this job. • @wwe can assign as many security they want to follow me, they can’t control me with hired goons. • @wwe can go ahead and fine me however much they want. They can’t control me with money. • You’re all lucky my husband @travisbrownemma was there to stop me when I was just getting started. Now that he’s been banned from #Raw, your luck has run out. • For a recap of tonight check the link in my bio
