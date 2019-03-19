Ronda Rousey Says That Travis Browne is Banned From Raw

– In a new Instagram post discussing the events of last night’s Raw, Ronda Rousey has revealed that Travis Browne is now banned from appearing on the show. You can see the post below, which is similar to the post she made on Twitter earlier in the day and references the segment last night where Rousey and Browne got physical with security after Rousey’s match with Dana Brooke.

Rousey notes, “You’re all lucky my husband [Browne] was there to stop me when I was just getting started. Now that he’s been banned from #Raw, your luck has run out.”