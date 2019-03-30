Rosa Mendes On If She’s Proud of Any Match She Ever Had in WWE, Possible Retirement

In an interview with 411’s Gerry Strauss and the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), former WWE star Rosa Mendes talked about how she isn’t proud of a single match she had in WWE, and how fans shouldn’t be surprised if she announces her retirement soon.

“You know, it’s kind of like what you said before, ‘Do I have any regrets?’ And that was one of the regrets I had was that I wasn’t — I didn’t perform in the ring the way I wanted to perform,” Rosa said. “I’ve never been proud of a match that I’ve been in, ever. And I’ve been in the WWE for eleven years. So the fact that my comeback was derailed by a very severe injury like that and I’m forty, turning forty this year. It makes the future of wrestling and me not look so realistic. And especially being a single mom. Because there comes a time in your life that you’ve got this human, that you love so much that you want to take care of and give her or him the best life possible. And me being in bed and not being able to take care of her, I mean, that was really — it was hard on us as a family. So I’ve not announced my retirement yet because I’m not 100% sure that I’m not going back. But the — it shouldn’t be a surprise to people if I do announce that. I’m not saying it’s happening. But it’s something I’ve been thinking about.”

In the full interview, Rosa talks about her time in WWE, online criticism of her wrestling, her crush on Paige story on Total Divas, her first meeting with Vince McMahon, who she was closest with backstage in WWE, whether she will retire, how she would fit into the current WWE women’s division, and more.

On if she wanted to be more of a wrestler and more in the title picture in WWE (1:15)

On how she’d fit into the modern WWE women’s division (5:00)

On she was closest with in WWE (7:15)

On Total Divas cementing bonds between women in WWE (9:45)

On being single and meeting someone when you work all the time (12:00)

On what made her uncomfortable on Total Divas (13:20)

On the crush on Paige story from Total Divas (15:20)

On her first meeting with Vince McMahon (17:50)

On where the Adam Rose storyline was supposed to go before she got pregnant (19:30)

On the character she wanted to do in WWE after pregnancy (21:30)

On WWE’s Saudi Arabia deal (23:50)

On if she’s proud of any of her WWE matches, her regrets, and her tough recovery impacting her daughter, and if she will retire (27:00)

