Rosemary Becomes Courtney Rush On Impact Wrestling

Rosemary has undergone a transformation, turning into Courtney Rush on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Rosemary’s time in the Undead Realm run out. Rush, Rosemary’s alter ego, then came out to save Jessicka from an attack by The Coven.

Later on, Rush explained that she was Rosemary’s human form and Rosemary had only been present because she had possessed Rush. Jessicka and Rush agreed to team up after that.