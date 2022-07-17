Rosemary Says Her Courtney Rush Persona Could Make Return Some Day

Before Rosemary was the Demon Assassin, she was Courtney Rush and she recently weighed in on whether Rush may appear on Impact Wrestling some day. Rosemary competed as Rush in other companies before she signed with Impact in 2016 and while speaking with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, she was asked about the possibility of the persona making a return one day.

“Are you talking about the little human persona that we still have dormant lying in this meat suit,” she said (per Fightful, is that what you’re talking about? Little Courtney? There is always a chance that she could make an appearance.”

She continued, “[Rush] is still alive, we do keep her around. She is useful and if we needed a human side, perhaps one we can trust infallibly, because yes there is the Valkyrie, yes she is our partner, but honestly we can’t see inside her head. We don’t know inexplicably if we can trust everything she says. The one human if there was one that we can trust because she can’t hide her thoughts. So yes if we needed human insight, there is a chance that we can bring her to the surface.”

Courtney Rush was last seen in 2019, when she teamed with Zoey Skye in an attempt to win the Guardians Of RISE Championships at RISE Pride & Joy but came up short. Rosemary is the current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Co-Champion with Taya Valkryie.