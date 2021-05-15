Ross & Marshall Von Erich Address Report on MLW Starting a Working Relationship With WWE

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to MLW wrestlers Ross and Marshall Von Erich, who discussed the recent story of WWE reportedly looking to start a working relationship with MLW. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Marshall Von Erich on the idea of MLW and WWE: “I saw that. I did see that, and I haven’t got a chance to talk to anybody about it. I’m really curious about that and seeing how that even came about.”

Ross Von Erich on how Court Bauer will approach it: “I think Court’s gonna look at it, and he’ll see if it’s in our best interest. He may talk to them, but Court’s not going to be awestruck by the name or anything. MLW’s his first priority,” Marshall noted. “We’ll see what happens. I mean, we want to work with everybody. So if the Court wants us to beat up on some NXT guys or WWE guys, it doesn’t matter, bring them in. It’d be sick, but let’s see what Court does. Let’s see what the boss man says.”

Marshall on their focus being on MLW and tag teams they want to face: “There would definitely be matches we would enjoy, but our focus has been on MLW because there’s tag teams right now in MLW we haven’t even worked with yet. It’s been mostly Team Filthy and a few other guys, Spirit Squad, Contra. I want to try to get everyone down in MLW to really establish [and] to prove to ourselves we’re a great tag team, and then anybody else that wants to come [from] these other promotions, Japanese promotions. We want everybody. We don’t want to limit ourselves.”

Ross on why they like the MLW product: “Maybe we’re biased, but we’ve always believed in MLW, the product that it has, the team and the production. If the right people see this and it’s already happening. We got the Vice thing going. So the sky’s the limit. I feel like there’s a lot of growing coming our way.”