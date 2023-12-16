wrestling / News
Ross & Marshall Von Erich Victorious In ROH Debut at Final Battle
December 15, 2023 | Posted by
The Von Erich brothers picked up a win in their first ROH match during the Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show. Ross and Marshall Von Erich defeated the Outrunners on the pre-show before the PPV, making both Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd tap out to a double claw.
The brothers came out to the song their father Kevin used during his in-ring days, Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold.”
Von Erichs get the W with the Iron Claws!#ROHFinalBattle #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/US0Gg4WFoS
— LB ライガーボム (@LigerBombPro) December 16, 2023
