wrestling / News
Rossy Ogawa Says Marigold Is Coming To Las Vegas During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
Marigold is headed to Las Vegas when WrestleMania weekend arrives there next year. Rossy Ogawa said for an interview with Tokyo Sports that the Japanese promotion will be in Vegas for WrestleMania 41, which takes place April 19th and 20th next year.
“I think Giulia going over there will help spread the name of Marigold,” Ogawa said. “Next April, we will be in Las Vegas, and we need to create our own opportunities to spread the name of Marigold more. I think we need to make preparations now for that.”
Giulia, who worked her final match for Marigold this weekend, is expected to join WWE now that her commitments are finished to Ogawa’s company.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Matt Hardy Spoiling Finish To His WWE Summerslam 2004 Match
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio