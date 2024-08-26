wrestling / News

Rossy Ogawa Says Marigold Is Coming To Las Vegas During WrestleMania 41 Weekend

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Marigold Dream Star Fighting Image Credit: Marigold

Marigold is headed to Las Vegas when WrestleMania weekend arrives there next year. Rossy Ogawa said for an interview with Tokyo Sports that the Japanese promotion will be in Vegas for WrestleMania 41, which takes place April 19th and 20th next year.

“I think Giulia going over there will help spread the name of Marigold,” Ogawa said. “Next April, we will be in Las Vegas, and we need to create our own opportunities to spread the name of Marigold more. I think we need to make preparations now for that.”

Giulia, who worked her final match for Marigold this weekend, is expected to join WWE now that her commitments are finished to Ogawa’s company.

