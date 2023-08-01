Roxanne Perez On Her Feud With Cora Jade Inspiring a Young Fan

Roxanne Perez had a bitter feud with Cora Jade in NXT, and she recently talked about how it’s inspired a young fan. Perez was on Busted Open and discussed how the fan approached her at a meet and greet and talked about how the feud with Jade made her want to learn to wrestle.

“This past weekend, we were at a live event and I did a meet-and-greet and there was a little girl,” Perez said (per Wrestling Inc). “She was probably like 11 years old, 12 years old. She came up to me, and this is the first time this has happened to me, but she just started bawling her eyes out and was just like, ‘Thank you so much. You inspire me so much. I can’t believe that I’m actually meeting you.'”

She continued, “She’s like, ‘I want to be a wrestler. I’m going to start training, and what made me realize I wanted to be a wrestler was you and Cora Jade’s feud.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, that is so insane to me.'”