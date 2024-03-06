Roxanne Perez Turns Heel & Attacks Lyra Valkyria At NXT Roadblock

Roxanne Perez has turned to the dark side, viciously attacking Lyra Valkyria at NXT Roadblock. Perez attacked Valkyria immediately after the NXT Women’s Champion and Tatum Paxley lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against the Kabuki Warriors. Perez took out Paxley and Valkyria and then tossed the latter shoulder-first into the ringpost twice before bending Valkyria’s arm back over the bottom turnbuckle and stomping down on it.

Valkyria was tended to by officials and stretchered out to an ambulance, where she was taken away from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Perez has been growing increasingly angry over the past few weeks as she’s been passed over for an NXT Women’s Championship match due to outside circumstances. WWE promised an update on Valkyria through social media channels soon.