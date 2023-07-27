wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Names One Of Her Favorite NXT Matches, Says It Opened Her Eyes
Roxanne Perez has named Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from NXT Takeover: Respect as one of her favorite matches. The former NXT Women’s champion was on Busted Open Radio and talked about the 30-minute Iron Woman match “opened her eyes” to the potential of women’s wrestling on the brand.
“So one of my favorites is, [and] I think this kind of really started the revolution in NXT, at least in NXT for the women, and it was Sasha [Banks] vs. Bayley at TakeOver,” Perez said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think I was probably 14, 15 watching that match. It really opened my eyes. Because when I first started watching NXT, the girls were trying to guess the wrestlers’ theme songs and doing obstacle courses. That’s when I started watching it.”
She continued, “So to watch them have a 30-minute match and convey all these emotions — I remember this little girl Izzy. She was in the crowd, and Sasha made her cry. Everything about that match was just like, ‘Wow. This is awesome. That’s what I wanna do.'”
Perez is set to face Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Great American Bash.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08
- Booker T Thinks Ilja Dragunov Is One Big Win Away From Becoming ‘The Guy,’ Talks Baron Corbin In NXT
- Ted DiBiase On His First Impression Of Junkyard Dog, Recalls JYD’s Blinding Storyline With Freebirds
- Hulk Hogan Says He’s Turned Down Several Reality Shows, Films & More