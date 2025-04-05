– Another WWE NXT Superstar will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. The match will feature Royce Isaacs against NXT’s Tavion Heights. Isaacs confirmed the match last night on social media. He wrote, “Official. I asked for it. I got it. Nothing left but to win the damn thing.”

Bloodsport XIII is scheduled for Thursday, April 17 in Las Vegas. It will stream live on Triller TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Shayna Baszler vs. Konami

* Royce Isaacs vs. Tavion Heights

* David Modzmanashvili in action

* Tom Lawlor in action

* Simon Gotch in action

* Konami in action

* Gabe Kidd in action