Ruby Soho Loves Taz Singing Her Theme Song, Recalls Rancid Performing Live At Double or Nothing

Ruby Soho enters the ring to the song that inspired her name, and she recently talked about the punk song’s importance to her and more. Soho spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody for a new interview in which she talked about the Rancid hit, her friendship with the band’s frontman Lars Frederiksen and more. You can see some highlights below:

On Tax singing her theme song: “I love Taz so much, and that is such a constant. I think it’s become something people are almost upset about when it doesn’t happen when he’s not on commentary for some reason. ‘We need Taz to sing Ruby’s theme music.’ One day, I don’t know when it’s going to be, be it on Elevation or Dark or whatever, but I’m going to come straight to the commentary table and put down the lyrics in front of him. ‘Here are the words to this song.’ It’s my name over and over and over again, but somehow he never gets it right. Never ever ever. I love him to death. But, Taz, just read ‘em. Read the lyrics. You can sing it as much as you want. Just get the words right. No, he’s the best. He’s added a little bit to the entrance music with that. I think people follow along with. So it’s pretty great.”

On using the song as her entrance music: “I knew how much I loved that song, and I knew how excited I was to use that song. I was not even remotely close to prepared a few months leading into it, after I’d done Lars’s podcast that it was going to essentially change my life using the song and using the name and everything and being so overwhelming grateful to the band itself for allowing me to use one of their most popular songs that they’ve ever came out with. I knew how catchy it was to me, but I wasn’t sure how it was going to be perceived to the crowd. I had, obviously, done the vignettes prior to arriving at AEW.

“I think that song really just pulled it all together,” she added. “I wanted to show my journey from being released until I got to AEW. I think it really just brought it all together. It put that exclamation point that it needed to arrive at AEW. Now that the fans are really starting to get the words—maybe a little better than Taz—it’s really becoming something that I look forward to every week. I look forward to every time I go out there is to be able to sing with them. So it’s really just made my career and my journey so much better. ”

On Rancid playing the song live for her Double or Nothing 2022 entrance: “Bro, I tell everybody, all my fans, from the get that I will never get cooler than that moment. I peaked in coolness there. It’s all downhill from there. There’s no way my entrance or anything could ever get cooler. I might as well just retire. It was so overwhelming to me when we rehearsed it that day. I came out, I did my entrance and I got up on the corner, did a pose and I looked over at them and I just started bawling. Because 13-year-old me is losing her mind at how this is even fathomable that this incredible, iconic band is playing me—for me, they’re there for me. So I still get chills every time I think about it. It’s probably one of the top moments of my career, my life in general. They were so cool, and they were so much fun. They were so rad. I came to the back after I lost the match, and they were in their dressing room, I went in the dressing room, and they were like, ‘C’mon! We came here, you lost?!’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry!’ ‘We were ready to go out and play again for after you won!’ ‘I’m sorry!’

“I won that night anyway. It’s so cool because, as a band that’s been around over twenty years, they rarely get to do something that they’ve never done before. They’ve done it all, pretty much. So for them to do something they haven’t done before, which was play a wrestler to the ring, you could tell they had so much fun. They were so great, and they were so supportive.”

On her friendship with Lars Frederiksen: “The continued support from him is also something that I have to pinch myself on pretty often ‘cause he’ll tweet at me or about me all the time. He’ll text me to let me know he liked a match I did or something. It’s still mind-blowing that someone I’ve looked at as a hero is someone I can call a friend. Wrestling’s wild, man.”