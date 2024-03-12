wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Praises Bayley, Discusses Learning From Her
March 12, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, AEW star Ruby Soho discussesd her love for WWE Superstar, Bayley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is, honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best.”
