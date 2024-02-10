wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Walks Out On Saraya On During Tag Match On AEW Rampage
February 9, 2024 | Posted by
Ruby Soho has had enough of Saraya, walking out on her during their tag team match on AEW Rampage. Soho and Saraya were facing off with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in the main event on Friday’s show, a match which went off the rails for the Outcasts when Soho hopped off the apron rather than take a tag from Saraya. Nightingale got the pinfall victory on Saraya right after.
Did that JUST HAPPEN?
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@willowwrestles | @callmekrisstat | @Saraya | @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/W3A5pONYf0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore Reportedly Pushed For Higher Budget In TNA, Note On TNA Trying to Sign Braun Strowman
- WWE Reportedly Contacted STARDOM In December About Working Relationship, Note on Current Relationship
- The Rock On Why He Came Back to Wrestling, His Family’s Legacy
- Bret Hart Thinks Text Messages Sound Like Vince McMahon, Calls Allegations ‘Sick & Disgusting’