Ruby Soho Walks Out On Saraya On During Tag Match On AEW Rampage

Ruby Soho has had enough of Saraya, walking out on her during their tag team match on AEW Rampage. Soho and Saraya were facing off with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in the main event on Friday’s show, a match which went off the rails for the Outcasts when Soho hopped off the apron rather than take a tag from Saraya. Nightingale got the pinfall victory on Saraya right after.