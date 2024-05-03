Julia Hart Confirms Injury Status On Social Media

Julia Hart has confirmed that she’s out of action with injury in a post on social media. It was reported over the weekend that the former TBS Champion suffered an injury that was expected to require surgery and was not scheduled for any upcoming TV tapings.

Hart confirmed the injury in a post on her Instagram stories where her arm was in a brace and she appeared to be in a hospital gown. She also had a post on her stories that read “Recover, Rebuild, Reclaim.” It is not yet confirmed that Hart has undergone surgery but based on the photo, it seems likely.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hart for a quick and full recovery.