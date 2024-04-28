Julia Hart Reportedly Sidelined With Long-Term Injury, Update on Powerhouse Hobbs

– Fightful Select has an update on former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart. As previously reported, there were concerns that Hart recently suffered an injury, and that appears to be the case.

Julia Hart had reportedly been sidelined with some injury issues recently. However, it’s noted that she suffered another injury during the buildup to her match with Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty one week ago. She lost the title to Nightingale at the event.

The early indications are said to be that Hart’s injury would require surgery. However, specific details on her injury currently aren’t known. It looks like she also won’t be appearing on AEW TV anytime soon, as she’s reportedly not scheduled for any upcoming TV tapings.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who reportedly suffered a knee injury during his recent Dynamite match with Jon Moxley, isn’t expected to return to TV anytime soon.