Julia Hart Possibly Hurt During Last Night’s AEW Rampage Taping (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Julia Hart may have hurt her shoulder during last night’s AEW Rampage taping following Dynamite in Charleston. Hart has a TBS title match with Leyla Hirsch on the program.

Hart had her shoulder taped up and was slammed during the match, before going to the floor. Hirsch then hit a dive and Hart went down. She was thrown back into the ring, and then went to the corner and sat against the turnbuckles, speaking to the referee. Hirsch got back in the ring and they immediately went to an abrupt finish, as Hart pinned Hirsch with a small package.

Hart was then helped backstage after the match. There’s no word on her status at this time.