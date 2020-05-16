wrestling
Rules Revealed For WWE’s Brand to Brand Invitation on Smackdown
The details for WWE’s new Brand to Brand Invitation initiative were revealed on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s episode, Charlotte Flair made the first crossover appearance under the initiative and Michael Cole discussed the rules of the program.
Under the Brand to Brand Invitation, superstars will be able to appear on the opposite brand four times a year. So for example, Flair’s appearance tonight means that she only has three left. It isn’t clear if the “per year” is calendar year or a year from the initiative’s start.
NXT is not included in the Brand to Brand Invitation, so Flair’s appearances there as NXT Women’s Champion do not count toward her total allowed crossovers. The rule is a modified and simplified take on the Wild Card Rule, which allowed up to four wrestlers to cross brands each week but often saw five or more make the jump.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold