Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 5.15.20

– We open with highlights from MITB.

MIZ TV : Miz & Morrison are in the ring and welcome us to Miz TV. Otis arrives and is very much being Otis., which doesn’t impress Miz & Morrison. Otis breaks the chair while sitting, because he’s fat you see, comedy. Otis puts over his MITB win, but claims Mandy is his biggest win. They make jokes and Otis reveals he has a sandwich in the case. Miz and Morrison mock him and we see pics of Otis as a baby, they make fun of his size, call him pregnant and say he should give up MITB like Becky gave up her title. Otis praises his mother, they continue to make fun of him with more pics. Miz says he can’t take him seriously, yells at him and says Otis won MITB by luck. He’s embarrassed Otis could be the face of Smackdown and wants a tag match with Tucker, but Tucker has the shits and isn’t here. They tell him to find a partner and they will teach him a lesson.

– Sami has been stripped of the IC Title and a tournament starts tonight.