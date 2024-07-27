wrestling / News
Pluto TV Launching Exclusive WOW – Women Of Wrestling Channel
LOS ANGELES – July 26, 2024 – Today at San Diego Comic-Con, WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING’s co-founder and co-owner David McLane announced that Pluto TV, the leading free ad-supported streaming television service, will be launching an exclusive WOW channel dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property. Just in time for season three, which is scheduled to launch in syndication the weekend of Sept. 14, fans can head to a dedicated WOW channel to watch their favorite WOW Superheroes hit the ring and catch up on all the drama, including intense rivalries, strong alliances and epic high-energy matches. Starting in time for season three, Pluto TV will have all episodes of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING seasons one and two as well as season three once it launches in September, in addition to the documentaries THE ORIGIN OF WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING and MY ROAD TO WOW – THE SECRETS OF THE SUPERHEROES.