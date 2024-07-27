Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.26.24  

-Keep an eye out for a run of Retro Reviews from me that will be posted in next week or so. I was able to get some time and finish out the last 3 PPVs from 1989 plus a Clash and SNME. I got to this late and the Peacock app gave me issues, so it’s a race to see how much I can get done before the live feed goes away and I have to pick up Sunday morning on Hulu. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs

-Lockup and side headlock from Parker. She gets shoved off, but back to it and takes Diggs to the ground. Diggs reverses and gets a side headlock of her own. Standing switch from Parker as she gets back control. Diggs goes to a split to escape, which is unique. She controls the arm and gets Parker down to a knee. Another split from Diggs into a hip-toss. She gets a standing moonsault for a two count. Nice! Parker catches Diggs trying to land a kick and pulls her down by the hair. She lays Diggs in the corner on the middle ropes and hits the Tear Drop. Doggs gets a double leg into a jackknife cover for two, but Parker bridges out. They trade pin attempts and each time only gets two. Parker runs Diggs over to regain control. Jaida hooks a submission as she works the knee and bends Diggs leg so that it nearly touches the back of her head. Ouch! Well, for me, but I am old and my knees would explode. Jaida avoids a Pump Kick and hits Hypnotic for the pin at 4:53.

Winner: Jaida Parker via pin at 4:53

-Parker is coming along nicely and I continue to be impressed by Diggs. Parker is getting the character down and that is something Diggs will continue to find, but she needs the in ring reps. **

-Earlier in the week Cutler James congratulated Dante Chen on his showing on NXT and notes he is the Gatekeeper and politely asks him for a match to test himself.

-RAW on SyFy this week thanks to Olympic coverage.

Uriah Connors vs. Dion Lennox

-We have some history to this one as they were tag partners two weeks ago and Lennox didn’t want to cheat to win. Last week we saw them getting into a verbal confrontation at the PC. We don’t get many matches with personal issues on this show. Lennox controls early with his power and takes Connors to the mat with a side headlock. Connors to his feet and he slaps Lennox in the face. Lennox slaps back and gets a dropkick for two. Connors uses leverage and takes Lennox throat first in the middle rope. He gets some ground and pound for a two count. Nice right hands from Connor and he flexes after dropping an elbow. Connors with some chops to light up Lennox, but a third one only pisses him off and he goes for the throat. Connors cuts that comeback off and gets Lennox back to the mat. LOUD CHOP from Connors! He rubs his boot on Dion’s face, which only angers him and he responds with a lariat as the crowd is into this one. They start trading rights and Lennox snaps off a few clotheslines. Spinebuster as Lennox is fired up! I like to see it! Connors slides out to the apron, but Lennox brings him back with a suplex. Connors slides off and gets a roll-up while grabbing the ropes, but the ref catches him. Lennox reverses to his own roll-up for the pin at 4:37.

Winner: Dion Lennox via pin at 4:37

-This was fun and told a good story as the cheater got caught and it cost him. Lennox didn’t cheat two weeks ago and didn’t this week either and got the win. The crowd was into this one as well because there was a story and some heat to the match. I wish they would have given them some more time. **1/2

Dante Chen vs. Cutler James

-Lockup to start and Cutler sends him to the mat. Another go and Cutler gets a front facelock. Chen to the ropes and James offers a clean and quick break. You do have to five sir! Cutler has his arm bandaged as we are told him suffered a injury in the weight room. James misses a clothesline and another, but catches Chen on a crossbody and drops him. He sells the arm though which is nice to see. James misses a forearm to the back, but shakes off an elbow and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Another two count! Sidewalk slam from Cutler. Could have gotten a little more height on that one. Chen gets his feet up in the corner to block, but can’t get going as James runs him over with a clothesline on the apron. Dante lands an up-kick and gets a two count, but again, James runs him down for another two count. Chinlock from James as the crowd tries to rally Dante. Slam from James as he is dominating this match at this point. James back to the chinlock and Chen breaks with a jawbreaker. He starts to land some jabs and chops. Running clothesline from Chen and another. Inverted Atomic Drop! James back with a Shell-Shock as he is doing it for the neighborhood apparently. James goes for it again, but Chen fights off his shoulders and gets a crucifix for two as James was in the ropes. He rolls to the floor and gets decked with a Pump Kick back in the ring. Gentle Touch is enough for the pin at 6:14.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 6:14

-This was solid and well worked match. Chen continues to be the gatekeeper and has a nice role as the veteran of the show working with the “kids.” I want to see more of James and see what he can develop into. **1/2

