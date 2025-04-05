– New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025 earlier today at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 6,640 people. During tonight’s show, The Great-O-Khan beat El Phantasmo (ELP), winning the NJPW World Television Championship via countout.

Elsewhere, Konosuke Takeshita retained his NEVER Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa. Also, Hirooki Goto retained his title against David Finlay in the main event. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Yuya Uemura defeated SANADA at 10:26.

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: The Great-O-Khan defeated El Phantasmo (c) via countout at 11:09 to win the title.

* Shota Umino defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at 12:47.

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: House of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, & Taiji Ishimori) at 7:30 to retain the titles.

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated Ryohei Oiwa at 12:54 to retain the title.

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: The United Empire (Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (c) at 10:45 to win the titles.

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji (c) defeated EVIL at 21:24 to retain the title.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto (c) defeated David Finlay at 24:21 to retain the title.











