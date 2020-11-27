wrestling / News
Rumor On Possible Plan For TLC, Royal Rumble Universal Title Matches
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal title at WWE TLC, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan is in the conversation to get the shot. However, it was noted that WWE may instead want to push Reigns vs. Bryan to the Royal Rumble, while going with something else at TLC. As of early this week, that’s where WWE was leaning. It’s likely more will be revealed during tonight’s episode of Smackdown.
