RUSH Says He’s Cleared To Wrestle, Has His Work Visa

RUSH says he’s ready to make his return, noting that he’s been cleared and has his work visa set. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to note the news, writing:

“I have my WORK visa with #AEW I am injury free and cleared to wrestle. I am ready for everyone to see a REAL LUCHADOR, EL TORO BLANCO RUSH #LFI”

RUSH has been away from action in AEW since he last competed at Worlds End.