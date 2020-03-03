Rush vs. Mark Haskins Title Match Set for ROH 18th Anniversary Show

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Rush will defend his newly won ROH World title against Mark Haskins at the upcoming 18th Anniversary show. The event is set for March 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out the full match announcement below.

NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION RUSH DEFENDS AGAINST MARK HASKINS AT 18TH ANNIVERSARY

RUSH walked out of Gateway To Honor this past weekend as the new ROH World Champion, and Mark Haskins walked out knowing he has a one-on-one match for the title at 18th Anniversary on March 13 in Las Vegas.

The tone was set for the match at 18th Anniversary immediately after RUSH won the title from PCO in the Triple Threat Match in St. Louis that also involved Haskins.

While RUSH celebrated becoming a two-time ROH World Champion with the rest of La Faccion Ingobernable, Haskins — who did not lose the fall and thus has the next title shot, per the pre-match stipulation — got right in the new champ’s face and told him he’d see him in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, LFI jumped the outnumbered Haskins.

That’s likely to just make Haskins even more determined to achieve his goal of becoming ROH World Champion in 2020. Haskins, who has beaten some of the biggest stars in the sport during his 13-year career, has been at the top of his game as of late. He defeated Bully Ray in a Street Fight at Final Battle in December and Alex Shelley in a technical wrestling classic at Free Enterprise last month.

RUSH, meanwhile, became just the fifth man to regain the ROH World Championship. Since debuting in ROH in December 2018, he has suffered just one pinfall loss (at Final Battle, when he was beaten for the world title by PCO).

By messing with RUSH, will Haskins get Bull’s Horns? Or will he make RUSH’s ROH World Title reign the shortest ever? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!