Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE

Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.

Katz noted (per Fightful that “Nothing is kind of official” in terms of his title in the company and he’s “still trying to figure out” if he will be taking over his exact previous job. He noted that he was supposed to star today, “but it’s been pushed. We’ll see what happens. If people are wondering why I don’t respond to the questions or the stories out there, it’s because I’m still waiting to find out if it’s true too.”

Katz is stepping back from the podcast and Casio Kid will be the new co-host for the show. Road Dogg made his own return to the company as the SVP of Live Events recently.