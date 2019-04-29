Ryback: Leaving WWE Was The Best Decision Of My Life

In a Reddit AMA, Ryback revealed that he considers leaving WWE to be the best decision he’s ever made in his life. Here are highlights:

On if he regrets leaving WWE: “Best decision of my life.”

On creating the Ryback character: “The energy for a year was unreal and something very special to have been a part of. I created the Ryback name and own everything now with my branding. I simply just don’t want Vince to have anything of mine and would be fine with them erasing me from their archives. Wrestlers should own their names if they created them, bottom line.”

On his health: “Have had 11 stem cell procedures for back and shoulder and two more in the summer. Business is my number one concern while getting healthy right now.”

On his favorite move: “The backpack stunner, but that destroyed my back just using it on live events and tv sometimes, but it was between those two.”

He’s also posted some tweets recently in which he answers more fan questions about his health and rants about the recently reported Q1 earnings from WWE. He wrote:

I’m sorry Courtney I am not wrestling at the moment. I’ve had 11 stem cell procedures and have two more this summer. I’m lucky I will get a second chance eventually, but right now my health and business are what I have to focus on. Thank you ☺️ https://t.co/fWqFXJ6bGv — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) April 28, 2019