Sabu Recalls First Meeting Bam Bam Bigelow, Talks Bigelow’s WrestleMania X Match

Sabu recently recalled his experience first meeting Bam Bam Bigelow and talked about Bam Bam’s famous match with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania X. The ECW legend talked about his experiences with Bigelow on his Sabu Speaks podcast. Sabu noted that he felt the Dark Side of the Ring episode was too negative and recalled his early experiences with the man; you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his first time meeting Bigelow: “I met him the first time in Philadelphia. He didn’t wear the flames [ring gear]. He wore a s**tty outfit and the flames on the head. And he wasn’t Bam Bam Bigelow then, he was Bam Bam Bigelow, but he didn’t look like when he went to WWF. WWF, they cleaned him up good and put that suit on him. I didn’t think he’d make it as far as he did. And actually, when I first met him when I met him the second time, it was at my WWE/WWF tryout in 1994. And we’re watching the monitor, and somebody did a crazy move, and he looks at me, and he goes, you started it. And I laughed, I said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ But he knew who I was before they did.”

On Bigelow’s match with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania X: “If you ever watch that match, him and Lawrence Taylor, he made that match. That was a great match for a guy who had never wrestled before, Lawrence Taylor. Great match. I couldn’t believe how good it was. I watched Taylor because I heard about that. It was good, and it was a match of the night and all that, so I had to see it. And then, when I seen it, I couldn’t believe it.”