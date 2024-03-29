Sabu To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

GCW has announced that Sabu is the latest inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which happens next week. He joins a Class of 2024 that includes Steve Corino, Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan and The Briscoes. It happens at the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia on April 7.

