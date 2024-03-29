wrestling / News
Sabu To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
GCW has announced that Sabu is the latest inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which happens next week. He joins a Class of 2024 that includes Steve Corino, Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan and The Briscoes. It happens at the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia on April 7.
*2024 Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #5:
SABU
Inducted by:
TBA
Also Announced:
Steve Corino
Trent Acid
The Briscoes
Kevin Hogan
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place in Philadelphia on Sunday 4/7 at Noon and streams LIVE & FREE on Youtube!
Tix:https://t.co/EZnfwCxQHj pic.twitter.com/raGa8FGrun
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 29, 2024
