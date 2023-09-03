Salina De La Renta Makes MLW Return At Fury Road

Salina de la Renta is with MLW once more, making her return at Fury Road. De la Renta made her return to the company during the premiere episode of Sessions with Saint Laurent on Sunday’s show, coming out to deliver apromo in which she wondered where the lucha libre was in the company. She noted that MLW’s pipeline to Mexico goes through her and promised to bring the best luchadors to MLW, noting that the first will debut at MLW Slaughterhouse in October.

De la Renta worked as an on-screen personality and producer in MLW from 2018 to 2021.