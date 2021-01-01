wrestling / News
Salina De La Renta ‘Resurrects’ Mil Muertes Ahead Of MLW Debut
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes is set to debut in MLW at some point in the near future.
The company previously released a video with Salina de la Renta hyping Muertes’ return, and now they’ve revealed a series of vignettes where she visits Mexico City and the Aztec ruins before resurrecting Muertes ahead of him appearing for MLW.
You can watch the videos below.
