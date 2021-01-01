wrestling / News

Salina De La Renta ‘Resurrects’ Mil Muertes Ahead Of MLW Debut

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Mil Muertes Lucha Underground

As previously reported, former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes is set to debut in MLW at some point in the near future.

The company previously released a video with Salina de la Renta hyping Muertes’ return, and now they’ve revealed a series of vignettes where she visits Mexico City and the Aztec ruins before resurrecting Muertes ahead of him appearing for MLW.

You can watch the videos below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mil Muertes, MLW, Salina De La Renta, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading