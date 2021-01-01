Salina De La Renta ‘Resurrects’ Mil Muertes Ahead Of MLW Debut

As previously reported, former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes is set to debut in MLW at some point in the near future.

The company previously released a video with Salina de la Renta hyping Muertes’ return, and now they’ve revealed a series of vignettes where she visits Mexico City and the Aztec ruins before resurrecting Muertes ahead of him appearing for MLW.

You can watch the videos below.