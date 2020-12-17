wrestling / News

Mil Muertes Is Coming Soon to MLW

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mil Muertes Lucha Underground

Former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes is set to make his MLW soon, as revealed on tonight’s episode of Fusion. On tonight’s show, Salina de la Renta appeared in a video and said that Muertes is coming soon, teasing that his storyline in Lucha Underground of being the sole survivor of an earthquake will continue.

You can see the video below:

