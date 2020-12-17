wrestling / News
Mil Muertes Is Coming Soon to MLW
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
Former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes is set to make his MLW soon, as revealed on tonight’s episode of Fusion. On tonight’s show, Salina de la Renta appeared in a video and said that Muertes is coming soon, teasing that his storyline in Lucha Underground of being the sole survivor of an earthquake will continue.
You can see the video below:
Mil Muertes viene…@salinadelarenta#MLWFusion
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports
🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWEGHM pic.twitter.com/0nzcqNcgYs
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020
