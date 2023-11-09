Sam Leterna Says She Has ‘Amicably’ Exited MLW

Sam Leterna is done with MLW, announcing that she and the company have amicably split. The backstage interview posted to her Twitter account to note that she agreed with MLW to part ways a few weeks ago.

Laterna, who joined MLW in August of last year, wrote:

“For those asking: MLW and I amicably parted ways a few weeks ago. Grateful for the doors the company opened for me, & I am indebted to the all of wonderful creative collaborators that allowed me to flourish there! Stay tuned, I live for pro wrestling, & I’m just warming up”