Sami Callihan & Jon Moxley vs. Wolves Set For Wrestling Revolver Show
Sami Callihan and Jon Moxley will team back up to face the reunited Wolves at Wrestling Revolver’s show in October. Callihan announced on Monday that he and Moxley will reunite as The Switchblade to take on Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards at the October 30th Tales From The Ring show in Clive, Iowa.
Wrestling Revolver is Callihan’s promotion. This is the first time Moxley and Callihan have worked as a team since CZW Tournament of Death IX event in 2010, while the Wolves’ match will be the first as a team since a Beyond Wrestling show in 2017.
THe show will air on FITE TV.
