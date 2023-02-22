Sami Zayn on Kevin Owens Rejecting His Offer During WWE Raw

– In a backstage digital interview after WWE Raw, Sami Zayn discussed his win over Baron Corbin and former friend Kevin Owens rejecting his offer during the show. You can check out that clip and some highlights below:

Sami Zayn on realizing this is not where the story ends: “I just have to focus on the fact that it’s not the end. You know,I kept putting it in my head that this has to be how I finish this story, and this has to be it. All these 10 months, and all the stars aligning in Montreal, this has to be the way it ends, but it never ends. For me, it’s not the end. So, I don’t know. So, I just think the fact when I started looking at it that this is not the end and this is not a failure and it’s not where the story finishes, it makes me feel better.”

Sami Zayn on extending an olive brand to Kevin Owens: “I don’t know if I would call it extending the Olive Branch if I’m being honest because there’s hurt feelings, definitely on his side, and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t complicated on my side. I just recognize the situation here. Look, for better or worse, we’ve needed each other our whole careers to lift each other up, even when we were on the opposite side of the fence, we always brought out the best in each other. We were always able to accomplish things because of the other’s existence. If he’s as dedicated as I am to seeing the end of The Bloodline, I know the only way to get it done is together. Doesn’t seem like he wants to go there, so I don’t know. I don’t know. This is an unfinished storyline like I said.”