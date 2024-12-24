Sami Zayn Recalls Taking Powerbomb From Sid Vicious In 2004

Sami Zayn took a powerbomb as Sid Vicious back in 2004, and he recently looked back on the experience. Zayn was working as Big Larry at the time, and he recalled taking the move from Sid in the latter’s return to the ring during his appearance on In The Kliq.

“When he powerbombed me, I wanted to give it everything I had, so I attacked the mat,” Zayn said (per Wrestling Inc). “I got as high as I could for him. I got as light as I could. The energy was so magical. I was like this is going to be the craziest power bomb of all time.”

He continued, “When I took that powerbomb, I legitimately thought that I took it so well that I bounced back onto my feet. Then again, that character that I was playing was like a rubber ball, spazzy type thing, and it was a battle royal. I thought I bounced back on my feet and in one fluid motion eliminated myself from the battle royal. Well upon watching the footage back, I know it appears like I just take the powerbomb, get up and leave, but I swear to God, at the time, I thought he gave it to me with such impact.”

The match took place for Internet Wrestling Syndicate and saw Sid team with PCO to face Zayn and Dolla Bill.