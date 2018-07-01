Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Samir Singh Making Progress in the Gym, Edge Set for Inside The Ropes Tour, and Full Ultimo Dragon vs. Joey Janela Match

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Samir Singh

As previously reported, injured WWE Superstar Samir Singh appears to be back in the gym and training again. It appears he’s making progress ahead of an in-ring return. Here’s the latest gym photo he shared on social media.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for Inside The Ropes’ An Evening With tour. You can check out the tweet announcing edge for the tour below.

– Wrestle Pro released a full match video featuring Ultimo Dragon vs. Joey Janela. You can watch the complete match video below.

article topics :

Edge, Samir Singh, Wrestle Pro, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading