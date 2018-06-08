WWE News: Samir Singh Posts Injury Update, Seth Rollins Hangs Out With Juice Robinson, Nikki Cross Comments on NXT Women’s Title Match

– Samir Singh has been out injured since undergoing surgery for an ACL injury in January. He posted the following update…

– Seth Rollins revealed on Twitter that he recently spent time with NJPW star (and former NXT talent) Juice Robinson….

Hung out with Juice Robinson yesterday. One of my favorite humans and the future of @njpw1972. I should’ve taken a pic, but we were too busy livin’. #budtweet — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 7, 2018

– Prior to challenging Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Nikki Cross posted the following on Twitter…