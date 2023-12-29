Sammy Guevara Didn’t Want To Turn On Chris Jericho, But Says It Turned Out Well

Sammy Guevara didn’t want to turn on Chris Jericho as he did back in the fall at AEW Grand Slam, but he’s happy with how it turned out. Guevara turned on Jericho back in September at the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. The two have reunited and will team up at AEW Worlds End as part of an eight-man tag match alongside Sting and Darby Allin against Don Callis’ Family.

Guevara spoke about his relationship with Jericho and more during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On fans booing himself and Jericho: “I feel like maybe because it’s Jericho and it’s me and the internet likes to pick us as the guys to like hate or whatever. I’ll say this about Chris. I feel like he gets a target on his back just because he’s doing it at such a high level for such a long time. It’s sometimes easy to look at a guy and be like, ‘He’s the reason my favorites are not doing this or whatever.’ But in reality, it’s like this guy doesn’t need to do this anymore. He does it because he likes it or loves it, and the fact that he’s still doing it 33 years is a testament to him because the motivation to keep going and doing this is hard.”

On his turn on Jericho at AEW Grand Slam: “I didn’t even know the turn was going to happen that day and truthfully didn’t even want the turn to happen. I never wanted to turn on Chris. I was telling Tony [Khan] and everybody, I’m like, ‘Let’s just go our separate ways, let’s just never turn on each other.’ But it ended up happening and it went in a really cool way.”