Sammy Guevara Wins TNT Title At AEW Battle of the Belts II (Pics, Video)
Sammy Guevara is the new TNT champion after defeating Scorpio Sky for the title at AEW Battle of the Belts II. Sammy acted heelish in the match near the end, as he got help from Tay Conti and eventually hit a low blow on Sky followed by the GTH for the win. At one point, Paige VanZant came out and brawled with Conti.
This is the third TNT title reign for Guevara. He originally lost the belt to Sky on March 9, 2022. This end’s Sky’s reign at 37 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Battle of the Belts here.
The TNT Title is on the line right now! Champion @ScorpioSky vs. former champion @sammyguevara! It’s #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/voKN9VzGeV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Moonsault off the steps by @sammyguevara takes out @ScorpioSky! It’s #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MpKBIC6isO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Huge move by @ScorpioSky on the apron and a brutal landing by @sammyguevara! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pFeoEzNNcX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Massive backbreaker by champion @ScorpioSky! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/SEZ03mewBL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Spanish fly by the #SpanishGod @sammyguevara! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9z9mGCTE59
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
SHOOTING STAR PRESS and @sammyguevara wipes out both @ScorpioSky and @OfficialEGO! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/o39LYIjmr9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@TayConti's interference causes #DanLambert to bring @paigevanzant to take care of business and Tay and Paige go at it! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/XJ2nR5fDxm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
A low blow by @sammyguevara goes unnoticed by the ref and Sammy gets the win! The #SpanishGod is TNT Champion once again! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6AZtAAQYqt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#ANDNEW!! 3x TNT Champion @sammyguevara!
Tune in NOW to #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/e90wBk7YzG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
